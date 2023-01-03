Don Davis will be sworn into U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday

Don Davis
Don Davis(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (WITN) - Don Davis will be sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday.

Davis replaces Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served the First Congressional District for 18 years. Butterfield retired from his seat a few days early to become an advisor for a D.C. law firm.

Davis previously served as Mayor of Snow Hill and a State Senator.

He won Butterfield’s seat against Republican Sandy Smith in November.

