Don Davis will be sworn into U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday

Washington, D.C. (WITN) - Don Davis will be sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday.

Davis replaces Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served the First Congressional District for 18 years. Butterfield retired from his seat a few days early to become an advisor for a D.C. law firm.

Davis previously served as Mayor of Snow Hill and a State Senator.

He won Butterfield’s seat against Republican Sandy Smith in November.

