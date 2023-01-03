Cape Lookout dock damaged, ferry services reduced

(National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Lookout Lighthouse dock received substantial damage after the winter storm right before Christmas.

The National Park service said the dock was damaged after a freezing winter storm brought low temperatures and winds that exceeded 50 miles per hour to the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Seashore staff says they have thoroughly looked at the dock and determined that isn’t fit for public safety. Until the damage is repaired and the dock is restored, visitors should not use the dock for any reason.

With this damage, Island Express Ferry Service will suspend services out of Harkers Island for the month of January, or until a safe solution is found.

For any information on the ferry’s schedule, visitors can call Island Express at (252) 738-7433.

