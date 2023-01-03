Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Center welcomes New Year’s baby

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of the new year at 10:15 a.m. on January 2, 2023.(Camp Lejeune Naval Medical Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed it’s first baby of the new year on Monday.

Rowan Joseph Acevedo Kouris was born at 10:15 a.m. on January 2nd. His parents are Sergeant James Kouris and Trisha Acevedo.

Camp Lejeune tells WITN that the baby boy weighed 8.1 pounds and was 20.5 inches long.

While Rowan arrived after New Year’s Day, his parents are happy to say that he was the first baby to be born at Camp Lejeune for the year. His mother, who is from Jacksonville, said she was also born at the hospital.

“We are glad he came before his due date and happy he is here. Everyone here has just done an amazing job and are super nice; we wish them the best,” said Sgt. Kouris, a Marine stationed at Cherry Point.

