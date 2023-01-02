Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Great Weather Continues for the Start of 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our weather is off to a great start in 2023! Highs in the 70s will continue for a few more days before we see changes. It’ll still be cool overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 40s/low 50s. Fog may settle in the next few mornings as well. It shouldn’t stick around for long once the sun comes out. Clouds will continue to increase over the next few days but the rain holds off until Wednesday.

Severe weather chances try to creep in with the rain on Wednesday. We’ll have to watch for a few storms with damaging wind gusts. At the moment, this doesn’t look like a widespread threat of severe weather. We’ll watch it, though. Rain coverage may increase Wednesday night before heading out by Thursday morning.

After the rain, comes cooler weather. We couldn’t stay in the 60s and 70s forever, unfortunately. The front will drop our temperatures back down to average with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing.

Monday Night

A few clouds. Watch for fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day and overnight. High 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Thursday

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

