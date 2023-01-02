Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument

Danielle Small
Danielle Small(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was arrested after shooting a man in the face.

Officials say the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a gunshot wound to the face around 8:00 p.m.

They found a 23-year-old man inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He left with EMS for treatment.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office says Danielle Small shot the 23-year-old during a fight in the home.

Small was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

She is under a $30,000 secured bond at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

There is no information about the condition of the man.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape generic
Firearms stolen from business in the east
Just over 15 thousand in Carteret county were without power New Year’s Eve
GPD are asking for help in locating this car in relation items stolen on December 18, 2022.
Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief
Braddy Family
Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say

Latest News

Officials say the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m.
Three animals dead following house fire
Two injured in early morning Lenoir County house fire
Two injured in early morning Lenoir County house fire
Craven County asks for help finding missing teenager
3703 Hillcrest Rd.
Two injured in early morning Lenoir County house fire