Woman arrested after shooting man in the face during argument

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman was arrested after shooting a man in the face.

Officials say the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a gunshot wound to the face around 8:00 p.m.

They found a 23-year-old man inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He left with EMS for treatment.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office says Danielle Small shot the 23-year-old during a fight in the home.

Small was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

She is under a $30,000 secured bond at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

There is no information about the condition of the man.

