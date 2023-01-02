UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve

Kinston police believe an SUV driven by juveniles crashed into this gazebo on New Year's Eve...
Kinston police believe an SUV driven by juveniles crashed into this gazebo on New Year's Eve and destroyed it.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve.

Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police believe those responsible for the damage are juveniles.

If you have any information that can help the case, call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Kinston police believe this SUV was used to destroy a gazebo at Holloway Park on N. Myrtle Ave....
Kinston police believe this SUV was used to destroy a gazebo at Holloway Park on N. Myrtle Ave. on New Year's Eve. (Kinston Police Department)

