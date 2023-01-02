UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve.
Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.
Police believe those responsible for the damage are juveniles.
If you have any information that can help the case, call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
