UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve.

Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police believe those responsible for the damage are juveniles.

If you have any information that can help the case, call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Kinston police believe this SUV was used to destroy a gazebo at Holloway Park on N. Myrtle Ave. on New Year's Eve. (Kinston Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.