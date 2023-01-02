Two injured in early morning Lenoir County house fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were injured in a morning house fire in one East Carolina city.

Multiple fire departments were called to a home at 3703 Hillcrest Rd. in Kinston.

Officials say two people inside the residence sustained injuries from the fire but were able to escape before the fire department’s arrival.

One patient has been transported to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The other patient was transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze and investigators from Lenoir County Emergency Services are working to determine the cause of the fire.

