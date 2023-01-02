Two injured in early morning Lenoir County house fire

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were injured in a morning house fire in one East Carolina city.

Multiple fire departments were called to a home at 3703 Hillcrest Rd. in Kinston.

Officials say two people inside the residence sustained injuries from the fire but were able to escape before the fire department’s arrival.

One patient has been transported to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The other patient was transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze and investigators from Lenoir County Emergency Services are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape generic
Firearms stolen from business in the east
Just over 15 thousand in Carteret county were without power New Year’s Eve
GPD are asking for help in locating this car in relation items stolen on December 18, 2022.
Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief
Braddy Family
Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say

Latest News

crime scene tape generic
Edgecombe County looking for information related to dead dogs found New Year’s day
Do you have free money waiting for you?
Do you have free money waiting for you?
NCEL 01-01
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Do you have free money waiting for you?