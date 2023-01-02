A town here in the east brought in the New Year with a splash

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An annual plunge into the Atlantic Ocean had participants going for a swim in the cold ocean for more than just an ice bath.

The 20th annual Penguin Plunge kicked off 2023 for over 800 people.

“I’m so excited like this is very last minute and I’m like thrilled everybody here it’s going to be awesome,” said Madison Thigpen, a participant.

The race to the water started two decades ago when a group of 25 friends ran into the Atlantic Ocean not only because of a dare but also in memory of a friend who had recently died at the time. Those friends never imagined that their plunge would grow into this big event.

People run into the Atlantic Ocean as a tradition, for others it’s to celebrate the new year, but for Rhonda Johnson is jumping for a deeper reason.

“Well, we started last year and when we did it, we had so much fun and so we wanted to do it again. Last year I turned 60 it’s just like the year to do so then we said okay we’ll do it again and this year was kinda special we wanted to honor those that lost at UVA and so that’s why we’re doing UVA strong,” said attendee, Rhonda Johnson.

100% of the proceeds will be divided between Backpack Friends and First Rung. Backpack Friends an initiative that provides nutritional meals over weekends to children.

First Rung is an organization that gives out small business loans for entrepreneurs. Organizers also referred to as the original penguins, have watched their tradition grow and give back to the community.

“We’ve already had 504 registers online and that’s over twice as many as we’ve ever had in the past register online and it started as ya’ll doing the forecast last week. The first time they said it looks like New Year’s Day really gonna be a great day and then my phone just started pinging automatically,” said Organizer, Miriam Sutton.

So, no matter the forecast, the Penguin Plunge hopes to make a bigger splash every year.

This year’s penguin plunge raised over 13,000 dollars for the two charities and had a total of 841 people register.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.