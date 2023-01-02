Three dead following Charlotte scaffolding collapse

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are dead after a scaffolding collapsed today at a constriction site in Charlotte.

The collapse happened around 9 a.m. near the city’s uptown area.

Charlotte fire officials said scaffolding collapsed, killing three construction workers.

Two other workers were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, (OSHA) is headed to the scene to investigate.

All work at the construction site has been halted at this time.

