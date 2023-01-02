Three animals dead following house fire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three animals are dead following a fire at a Beaufort County home.

Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said that the fire happened around 10:30 a.m. this past Saturday in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.

Newkirk said that the fire was started by a stove and several items that were nearby.

Officials said the owner was not home at the time and was not hurt.

Newkirk said three of the owner’s five animals died as a result of the fire.

