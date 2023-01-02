Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Sunny Conditions Expected for Monday!!!!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Happy New Year Everyone!!! Clear skies and calm breezes tonight is a recipe for one thing: FOG! Areas of fog is possible during your morning commute on Monday so please be sure to drive with caution. By the late afternoon, skies begin to clear and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are going to be warm, with most spots reaching the mid to upper 60s.

A strong weather system sweeping across the country may begin to impact Eastern NC as early as Tuesday night through Thursday morning. As of now most of the rain is forecast to fall on Wednesday. Any amount of rain we see is beneficial as drought conditions continue into the new year.

Sunday, New Years Day

Mild, with returning sunshine. High of 69. Winds: W 5-10

Sunday Night

Mostly clear. Low of 44. Winds light and variable.

Monday

Patchy areas of fog in the morning. Sunny and warm by the afternoon. High of 66. Winds: W 5-10 mph

