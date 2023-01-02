Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Sunny Conditions Expected for Monday!!!!

A gentle breeze from the northwest will allow most backyards to cool down later tonight
First Alert Forecast For January 1, 2023
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Happy New Year Everyone!!! Clear skies and calm breezes tonight is a recipe for one thing: FOG! Areas of fog is possible during your morning commute on Monday so please be sure to drive with caution. By the late afternoon, skies begin to clear and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are going to be warm, with most spots reaching the mid to upper 60s.

A strong weather system sweeping across the country may begin to impact Eastern NC as early as Tuesday night through Thursday morning. As of now most of the rain is forecast to fall on Wednesday. Any amount of rain we see is beneficial as drought conditions continue into the new year.

Sunday, New Years Day

Mild, with returning sunshine. High of 69. Winds: W 5-10

Sunday Night

Mostly clear. Low of 44. Winds light and variable.

Monday

Patchy areas of fog in the morning. Sunny and warm by the afternoon. High of 66. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
crime scene tape generic
Firearms stolen from business in the east
Christian Mark McGill
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby
Elizabeth Marie Tucker
Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase
Just over 15 thousand in Carteret county were without power New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Police are searching for what appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.
Kinston Police searching for car involved in hit-and-run
Braddy Family
Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babys
First Alert Forecast For January 1, 2023
First Alert Forecast For January 1, 2023
NCEL 12-31