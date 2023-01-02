POLICE: Man robs two Rocky Mount convenience stores minutes apart

Police said the same man robbed two Rocky Mount convenience stores January 2nd within minutes.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man that held up two convenience stores within minutes of each other.

Rocky Mount police said that the first robbery happened Monday morning around 6:41 at the Kangaroo at 240 South Wesleyan Boulevard. About ten minutes later police said that they got a call for a second robbery at the L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road.

Police said in both cases a man in all black and a facemask held up the store with a gun.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both robberies.

If you have any information call police at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

