One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in Greenville after two people were shot at an apartment complex.

Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.

When they arrived, they found Deshawn Roundtree, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said Kiaira Boomer, 21, was taken to ECU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe an argument between acquaintances inside the apartment led to the shooting.

Police said they’ve interviewed several witnesses and believe they have strong leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 252-329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

