Edgecombe County looking for information related to dead dogs found New Year’s day

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than one dog was found in suspicious condition and Edgecombe County authorities are asking if anyone has information.

Three dead dogs were found on New Year’s day by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit just outside of Tarboro city limits.

After arriving to Baker Street, deputies say the dogs appeared to have been starved to death and dumped. No ID or microchips were found on the animals.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the ECSO Animal Services Unit at (252) 641-7911.

