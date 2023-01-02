ECU running back Mitchell to enter NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina first-team all-conference running back Keaton Mitchell has announced he is entring the NFL Draft. Keaton made a post about his decision publicly on social media.

Mitchell earned his second straight first-team All-Conference nod this fall after his second straight one-thousand-yard rushing season. As of this weekend, Keaton ranks 11th in the nation in rushing yards with 1452. He had 14 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. Mitchell also added 252 yards receiving with a touchdown for the Pirates this season. Mitchell was given the heavy load after fellow RB1 Rahjai Harris was injured midseason.

