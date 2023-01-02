Craven County asks for help finding missing teenager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.

15-year-old Tanajah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 1 leaving her home in New Bern with a friend. According to the sheriff’s office, she was going to a movie theatre in New Bern or Jacksonville with a friend known as “Rica.”

Anyone with any information on Lewis’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

