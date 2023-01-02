Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio

A car caught fire in front of WITN's studio along Arlington Boulevard in Greenville on Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard.

The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.

Crews were on the scene in a matter of minutes to douse the car.

Traffic on Arlington is being diverted in both directions while crews deal with the vehicle.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

