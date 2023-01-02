ENC gyms see uptick in business with New Year’s resolutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The resolution rush is on at a gym near you and if you’re part of it, sticking with it will take some old-fashioned determination.

“The main thing is just stay focused and to realize that your goal is just as important in January as it is in December and that’s why it’s important to make goals realistic,” said Greg Lassiter, a gym expert.

Tackling those goals is easier with friends. We talked to one woman who started on her goals right before the new year about how a buddy system is helping.

“It’s nice to come here and see friends and say hi and to hold each other accountable. Then ya know you get to your work or you’re hanging out with your friends and there like did you go to the gym today and your like yeah, so if you say no, they’re like why not so it kinda just helps to hold each other accountable,” said Hunter Copenhaver, a gym goer.

For those who don’t think they have the time to tackle exercise as a resolution one expert we spoke with says that most people do have the time, they just spend it elsewhere.

“Everybody has some sort of time throughout the day, everybody has 20-30 minutes. Most of the time we use it spending watching TikTok or Netflix or just sitting on the couch, that’s a perfect time to make that change,” said gym expert, Matt Olson.

As for success stories, one gym expert says there are plenty within his facility.

“Absolutely everyone that comes in we take a picture of them and it’s neat to see throughout the year how that picture changes sometimes to the point we don’t recognize the picture,” said Lassiter.

Another recommendation is to find what works for you, as there are tons of different exercises and trainers to help you find the right fit for you.

One gym expert did say that January, February, and March are definitely the biggest months for the gym industry however they do see sign-ups decline as the months go by.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.