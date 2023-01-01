More than 9,000 people are without power according to Duke Energy

(wcjb)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy outage map is showing thousands of customers without power.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, 9,665 customers experienced power outages in Carteret County between Atlantic Beach and Morehead City around 9:30 p.m.

The outages surrounding Morehead City was caused by damage to major power lines as stated on Duke Energy’s website.

According to the map, at 9:45 outages dropped to just over 1,000. It’s estimated that power will be restored by 11:35 p.m. tonight.

