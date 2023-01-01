Kinston Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police department is looking for information surrounding a hit-and-run Saturday night.

Officials say the accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. at Holloway Park.

Police say the car appears to be a white Chevrolet Tahoe of Suburban and destroyed the Gazebo at Holloway Park.

Damage is expected to be on the front end of the car.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Kinston Police Department Tip Line (252) 939-4020 or Crime Stoppers (252) 523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.