Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin theif

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen.

A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.

According to Greenville Police Department, the victim went into the business for a total of 5 minutes, and when he returned to his car, found the trunk broken into and an undisclosed amount of various coins taken.

Police say the suspect, in this case, was driving a black, Chevrolet Suburban. After running the vehicle tags (CHVY0FD), the car came up as stolen from Halifax County. GPD asks to be on the lookout for the emblem/decal on the back of the vehicle.

The car was last seen traveling out of town, northbound on NC 11, also known as, North Memorial Drive.

If you have any information please contact Det. A. Vaughan with the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-3438 or avaughan@greenvillenc.gov.

Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. As always, you can remain anonymous.

