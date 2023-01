GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first baby of 2023 was born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center.

Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington, N.C.

Both baby and mother are doing well.

