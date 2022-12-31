Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say

Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been arrested after pushing a child onto train tracks. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff, Drew Marine and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon woman is facing several charges after authorities say she pushed a child onto train tracks earlier this week.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a mother and her 3-year-old child were waiting for a train at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland on Wednesday when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, shoved the child off the platform and onto the train tracks without provocation

KPTV reports the incident was captured on TriMet video surveillance that showed bystanders jumping out of their seats while Workman sat back down.

Authorities said the child landed face-first on the metal rail and rocks before quickly being rescued. The child reportedly had a severe headache and a small red mark on their forehead after the incident.

“There’s no excuse for that. I don’t understand why someone would do something like that,” said MAX rider Blaine Danley.

The district attorney’s office said Workman was arraigned on charges that include assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

