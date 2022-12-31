New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

Andrew Frazier, 27
Andrew Frazier, 27(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.

Officials say they were trying to pull Frazier over for speeding 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit on New Bern Highway when he tried to escape by driving over 100 miles per hour.

Frazier left the scene on foot which led to a search by multiple departments.

New Bern Police say they located and arrested Frazier at around 8:00 a.m. this morning.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding, and aggressive driving.

