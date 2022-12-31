Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

Christian Mark McGill
Christian Mark McGill(City of Jacksonville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine.

Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call. On arrival, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services, Onslow County and EMS and the Jacksonville Police Department performed life saving measures on an unresponsive four-month-old.

Paramedics later pronounced the baby dead on the scene.

McGill is currently being held in the Onslow County Jail under no bond.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Jacksonville Police Department, District Attorney’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
The woman's body was found Thursday in this Greenville home.
NEW INFO: Elderly woman found murdered in Greenville home
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and...
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison

Latest News

RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1231
Rep. Butterfield reflects on time in Congress
Rep. G.K. Butterfield reflects on past, future of Congress upon retirement
Rep. G.K. Butterfield reflects on past, future of Congress upon retirement
Rep. G.K. Butterfield reflects on past, future of Congress upon retirement
Elderly woman found murdered in Greenville home
Elderly woman found murdered in Greenville home