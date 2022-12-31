Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine.

Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call. On arrival, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services, Onslow County and EMS and the Jacksonville Police Department performed life saving measures on an unresponsive four-month-old.

Paramedics later pronounced the baby dead on the scene.

McGill is currently being held in the Onslow County Jail under no bond.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Jacksonville Police Department, District Attorney’s Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.