First Alert Weather Day: Patchy areas of dense fog expected through the morning

Patchy areas of dense fog is possible early this morning (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A FAWD is now active through most of Saturday morning as areas of fog may become locally dense at times, posing a threat to motorists. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of our area. If you are traveling this morning in anticipation for the New Years’ holiday, please make sure that you use low beams and reduced speed on the roadways. Some of the major highways including Interstates 587, 95 and Highways 17, 70 and 11 may be affected. Most of the fog is forecast to clear out later this morning and by the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will be the primary threat.

Dense Fog Visibility (Russell James)

First Alert Weather Day: Forecast (Russell James)

