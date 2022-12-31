Firearms stolen from business in the east

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announces reward for early morning burglary that happened here in the east.

Shortly after 3 a.m. this morning, investigators responded to an alarm call at the Lazy K Cartridge Company, located at 2686 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

A person is believed to have entered the business through a window and left with numerous firearms.

ATF is working with the New Bern Police Department on this ongoing investigation and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on an early morning burglary in New Bern, N.C.

ATF is working with the New Bern Police Department on this ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about these thefts should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.

