Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase

Elizabeth Marie Tucker
Elizabeth Marie Tucker(Lenoir County Sheriff Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.

Deputies employed stop sticks causing Tucker vehicle to lose air. That’s when deputies boxed Tucker in, causing her to collide into a patrol car.

Drugs and stolen clothing was seized from her vehicle after a search.

The State Highway Patrol charged Tucker with felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speeding 68 in a 45, failure to heed to a light/siren and driving while impaired. She was given a $5,000 secured bond for those charges.

The Lenoir County Sheriff Office charged Tucker with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Tucker was given a $8,000 secured bond for those charges.

The Lenoir County Sheriff Office is investigating the crime.

