Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year

Sadie Susie Green, of South Carolina, turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. She was born in 1920. (Source: WCSC)
By Ann McGill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - As families and friends gathered for Christmas, a South Carolina woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. Green was born on Dec. 25, 1920, in Ravenel.

Green currently lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff told WCSC that she grew up in Charleston and called that area home for 70 years.

The South Carolina resident has four children and 14 grandchildren.

Staff members at the assisted living facility said Green has also inspired a couple of recipes known as Sadie’s bread pudding and Sadie’s choice pound cake.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and...
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Greenville New Year's Emerald Drop
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
Mahogany Miller
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager

Latest News

FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sexual assault in 1970s
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after more than a dozen cases of...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded