State prosecutors say Mark Meadows won’t be charged in voter fraud case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general said there is not enough evidence to charge Mark Meadows and his wife with voter fraud.

Meadows, a former congressman, was the last chief of staff for former President Donald Trump.

The SBI said in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered he was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.

Multiple media outlets reported that Meadows registered to vote in 2020 at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain.

Attorney General Josh Stein said the decision not to prosecute Meadows came after a review by career Department of Justice prosecutors.

Stein said some of the key facts that led to today’s decision include:

Meadows was engaged in public service in Washington, DC, and qualified for a residency exception

Meadows and his wife signed a year lease for the Scaly Mountain residence

Cell phone records show that Meadow’s wife was “in and around” Scaly Mountain in October 2020

Stein noted that Meadows has been referred for possible prosecution to the U.S. Department of Justice for his involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

“This attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power represents one of the most significant assaults on our democracy in the 246-year history of our nation,” said Stein. The appropriate authorities will now fully vet these referrals. I urge federal prosecutors to hold accountable every single person who engaged in a conspiracy to put our democracy at risk.

