Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close.

“He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t get closure today. We’ll always wonder why this happened to Cannon,” said Parker. Two years after living every mother’s worst nightmare, Bonny Parker continues to the grieve the death of her son who was shot and killed by 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms.

Thursday morning, Parker spoke in front of a Wilson County Courtroom about what Sessoms took from her and her family. “He took the closest thing to me, my baby,’ she said. “I wanted to say a lot more than what was on that paper. He cut my child’s life short. It was not enough.”

Back in the summer of 2020, Cannon was riding his bike outside his dad’s home on Archers Road in Wilson when Sessoms shot him in the head in front of his two sisters who were seven and eight years old at the time.

On Thursday, Sessoms made an Alford plea, where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence to convict him but doesn’t admit guilt. Parker feels he did it because going to trial wouldn’t go well for him.

“My girls do not have to testify in court. That was the whole reason he took this plea,” said Parker.

After a judge sentenced Sessoms to life without parole, he addressed his family with tears rolling down his face as he exited the courtroom. Meanwhile, Parker doesn’t believe the sentencing was enough, but her son’s spirit is what keeps her and her daughters going.

“They lost their best friend. It’s something that they’ll never unsee. It’s something that they’ll live with for the rest of their life. It’s hard for them. Christmas was just here,” said Parker. “They wish their brother was here. But going into the new year, we can have peace and keep Cannon’s memory alive.”

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against 25-year-old Sessoms, but today’s plea deal took that off the table.

Sessoms family did not want to speak on camera for this story.

