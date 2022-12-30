Greenville’s New Year’s Eve celebration canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville.

The city announced Friday morning that Greenville’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Town Common has been canceled.

What they called a “tough” decision came after much discussion and monitoring of the weather forecast for Saturday.

Greenville joins Mount Olive which canceled its Pickle Drop because of the predicted rain.

