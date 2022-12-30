Greenville preteens learn winter survival skills

By Merit Morgan and WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With mild temperatures across the east predicted for the rest of this week, officials with the Greenville Parks Department say now is the best time to practice your survival skills.

“Lighting a fire, learning how to cook, learning what to do if you get hurt through first aid,” said Greenville Parks Program Assistant Andrew Wimsatt, listing important skills.

Those aren’t your average winter break plans, but for a group of preteens in Greenville, this week is all about surviving.

“Outdoor skills are important because it teaches us how we can survive in an emergency situation or if we want to go camping, it introduces us to those skills that can help us,” said Wimsatt.

We’re in the midst of a break from the freezing temperature, but it’s a time to reflect on their readiness to handle the cold again.

“We’re also learning right now about knot tying and learning about lane navigation and using a map and compass,” said Wimsatt. “Leadership and team building through some games, shelter building.”

It’s a different kind of classroom where the laws of nature decide your next step. Those laws are bringing upper 60′s to the east for the start of 2023, but in 2018, the overnight low was a frigid 12 degrees. That means staying prepared is important.

“It’s been really fun getting the kids engaged and encouraging them to experience nature close up and in ways they haven’t experienced it before, helping them learn new things about it,” Wimsatt said, “Just giving them a new experience and a new way of looking at things.”

When the temperatures drop again, they are ready for just about anything. The Survival Camp will continue Friday, December 30th, at River North Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

