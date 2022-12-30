Elderly woman found murdered in Greenville home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Greenville woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon and police say it was a homicide.

Greenville police said they were called to 300 Contentnea Street for a welfare check after family members could not get in contact with Barbara Fennar.

The 79-year-old woman, who police said was well known to the community, was found dead inside her home.

Police are seeking help from anyone that may have information on this homicide. You can call police at 252-329-4186, or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.