Elderly woman found murdered in Greenville home

Greenville police are investigating a murder.
Greenville police are investigating a murder.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Greenville woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon and police say it was a homicide.

Greenville police said they were called to 300 Contentnea Street for a welfare check after family members could not get in contact with Barbara Fennar.

The 79-year-old woman, who police said was well known to the community, was found dead inside her home.

Police are seeking help from anyone that may have information on this homicide. You can call police at 252-329-4186, or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and...
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Mahogany Miller
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

Latest News

Congressman G.K. Butterfield retires ahead of term completion
Congressman G.K. Butterfield retires ahead of term completion
Smoke from a nearby controlled brush fire got so bad that officials at Albert Ellis Airport...
Eastern Carolina airport has ‘smoke in’ thanks to nearby controlled brush fire
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year
CarolinaEast Medical Center earns 2023 Women’s Choice Award