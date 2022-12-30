Eastern Carolina airport has smoke out thanks to nearby controlled brush fire

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve all seen those no smoking signs inside airports, but that didn’t mean anything Wednesday night at one Eastern Carolina airfield.

Smoke from a nearby controlled brush fire got so bad that officials at Albert Ellis Airport called the fire department to help vent out smoke from the terminal.

Airport Director Chris White said the wind shifted directions last night, causing the smoke problem around 7:00 p.m.

Smoke covered the terminal and parking lots at the Onslow County airport.

White said the smoke did not impact airport flight operations.

One flier said his luggage was covered by the smoke and has scheduled a doctor’s appointment because he continues to cough today.

