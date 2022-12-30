Eastern Carolina airport has smoke out thanks to nearby controlled brush fire

Smoke from a nearby controlled brush fire got so bad that officials at Albert Ellis Airport...
Smoke from a nearby controlled brush fire got so bad that officials at Albert Ellis Airport called the fire department to help vent out smoke from the terminal.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve all seen those no smoking signs inside airports, but that didn’t mean anything Wednesday night at one Eastern Carolina airfield.

Smoke from a nearby controlled brush fire got so bad that officials at Albert Ellis Airport called the fire department to help vent out smoke from the terminal.

Airport Director Chris White said the wind shifted directions last night, causing the smoke problem around 7:00 p.m.

Smoke covered the terminal and parking lots at the Onslow County airport.

White said the smoke did not impact airport flight operations.

One flier said his luggage was covered by the smoke and has scheduled a doctor’s appointment because he continues to cough today.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and...
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Mahogany Miller
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year
CarolinaEast Medical Center earns 2023 Women’s Choice Award
Congressman GK Butterfield announces retirement
Congressman G.K. Butterfield retires ahead of term completion
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 12-30-22
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 12/30/2022