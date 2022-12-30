Congressman G.K. Butterfield retires ahead of term completion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - After 18 years in Congress, Rep. G. K. Butterfield is announcing his retirement ahead of schedule.

Effective Saturday at midnight, Butterfield will no longer represent North Carolina in the US House of Representatives.

He tells WITN that he will be transitioning to a slower-paced lifestyle as a senior advisor to a D.C. law firm.

“It’s been an honor beyond my ability to express,” said Butterfield about his time on the Hill.

Butterfield’s seat was won by Don Davis on election night. The former North Carolina state senator will represent the 1st Congressional District after being sworn in on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.