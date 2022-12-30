CarolinaEast Medical Center earns 2023 Women’s Choice Award

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center was recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals in several procedures.

CarolinaEast Health Systems said that they received the 2023 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s 100 Best for Patient Experience.

The decision process for selecting one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for patient experience is to evaluate the survey results of Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences.

By raising your standards to meet the highest expectations – which studies show tend to be held by women – you’re giving everyone the best you have to offer. The Women’s Choice Award is so much more than an award. As one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Experience, your entire hospital and all of your service lines are lifted up for the exceptional experience you provide – not only for women but for all patients. What a great achievement! To help women simplify their choices, the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience are awarded because they excel in the patient’s willingness to recommend, as well as doctor communications, staff help, cleanliness, providing recovery information, explanation of medications, communication by nurses and peacefulness of the room at night.”

Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award®

Along with patient experience, CarolinaEast reports being ranked among America’s Best Hospitals in minimally invasive surgery, obstetrics, orthopedics, outpatient experience, patient safety, and cancer care.

