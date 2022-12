GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is hosting its annual Smoke on the Water bonfire.

This event takes place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the beach at the Circle.

There will be live music by Robert McDuffy, as well as s’mores supplies to buy.

The bonfire is a free, family-friendly event.

