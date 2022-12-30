Atlantic Beach to hold annual Penguin Plunge on New Years

Atlantic Beach hosts annual Penguin Plunge
Atlantic Beach hosts annual Penguin Plunge(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - It looks to be a warm weekend to ring in the New Year and jump into the ocean for a good cause.

Atlantic Beach is holding its annual Penguin Plunge on Sunday, for people to come out and swim in the ocean on the New Year.

On-site registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge takes place at 1:00 p.m.

All funds raised will support two local nonprofits, First Rung and Backpack Friends.

