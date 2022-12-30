All-way stops coming to Duplin County in the New Year

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEACHEY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding more all-way stops to Duplin County

The following are the dates and locations of the new all-way stops:

  • Jan. 3: U.S. 117 and Bay Road
  • Jan. 17: U.S. 17 Alternate and West Trade Street
  • Jan. 31: N.C. 403 and Rones Chapel Road/Summerlins Crossroad Road
  • Jan. 31: N.C. 403 and Graham Road

The DOT says that they reviewed these areas that were crash prone and decided this to be the best solution. They say an all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.

While crews are working at the locations listed above, drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

