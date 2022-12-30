2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and...
UPDATE: Police provide preliminary details in fatal Greenville accident
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
Mahogany Miller
Deputies searching again for missing Greenville teenager
The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport

Latest News

Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Purrito and Nacho
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Purrito and Nacho
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi hold talks as Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine
Sgt. Pearl Brown - US Army - Military Greeting 2022
Sgt. Pearl Brown - US Army - Military Greeting 2022