Police searching again for missing Greenville teenager

Mahogany Miller
Mahogany Miller(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair.

She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville.

She went missing and then was found, earlier this month, before going missing again.

If you have any information, please call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

