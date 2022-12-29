Pitt County to host annual Holiday Safety Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is hosting its annual Holiday Safety Fair on Thursday.

Pitt County Emergency Management will host the event at the Alice F. Keene District Park. There will be activities for all ages including a petting zoo, art projects and crafts, as well as home heating and cooking safety information.

The event will also serve as a collection point for donations of new toys for the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern N.C.

This free, family-friendly event is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

