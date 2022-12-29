Non-profit organization buildes homes for families in need

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions.

With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs.

“We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used. Everything from paint, as long as there is half a can. We also sell new paint, which is new for our store,” said executive director Tammy Blizzard.

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity also builds homes for families in need.

“We are currently building two houses in Jacksonville, and one house in Newport, NC. And we would love the funds to help us complete these homes to make housing affordable to these three families,” said Blizzard.

A new board member, Joshua Rye, says he is also a donor. He donates his mini sheds to keep all the donations safe at the end of the workday.

“We are happy to be able to donate our portable storage to habitat because we are helping them out which is helping the community out,” Rye said.

Officials with the non-profit say homes are being built from the sales of donations in the store.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.