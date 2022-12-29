Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.(Instagram|itsalyssaemm)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may have been busy this year but you probably weren’t as busy as Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” host fathered his 12th child, his fifth in 2022 alone.

His newest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on Dec. 14.

Although Halo is Cannon’s fifth child this year, she’s the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott. The other four children all have different moms.

Scott announced the birth of Halo on Instagram Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy

Latest News

On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
New Bern drug raid lands two men in jail
New Bern drug raid lands two men in jail
Greenville police investigating fatal crash on Thomas Langston Road
Greenville police investigating fatal crash on Thomas Langston Road