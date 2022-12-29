New Bern drug raid lands two men in jail

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A drug raid on Wednesday landed two New Bern men behind bars.

Craven County deputies, along with New Bern police, raided a home on Pompano Drive.

Malcolm Tripp, who lives at the home, was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and four felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin.

Deputies say they found heroin and other items used for the sale and distribution of drugs.

The 26-year-old Tripp was on probation for trafficking heroin when he was arrested and has pending charges for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, as well as other charges.

Also charged was Christopher Proctor. The 24-year-old man is facing felony possession of heroin, felony destroying criminal evidence, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and larceny.

Tripp is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond, while Proctor’s bond is $50,000.

