New Bern drug raid lands two men in jail

Malcolm Tripp | Christopher Proctor
Malcolm Tripp | Christopher Proctor(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A drug raid on Wednesday landed two New Bern men behind bars.

Craven County deputies, along with New Bern police, raided a home on Pompano Drive.

Malcolm Tripp, who lives at the home, was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and four felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin.

Deputies say they found heroin and other items used for the sale and distribution of drugs.

The 26-year-old Tripp was on probation for trafficking heroin when he was arrested and has pending charges for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, as well as other charges.

Also charged was Christopher Proctor. The 24-year-old man is facing felony possession of heroin, felony destroying criminal evidence, felony obtaining property by false pretense, and larceny.

Tripp is jailed on a $150,000 secured bond, while Proctor’s bond is $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
earthquake
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas

Latest News

Eric Lane
Man on death row for killing, raping 5-year-old Wayne Co. girl dies in prison
Darius Sessoms cried when he addressed his family in court.
Neighbor gets life without parole for killing 5-year-old Wilson boy
On the same day that Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, District Attorney Jon...
Greene sworn in as Columbus Co. sheriff; DA files petition for removal and permanent disqualification
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church