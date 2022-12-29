Neighbor accused of killing 5-year-old Wilson boy pleads guilty

Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant
Darius Sessoms -- Cannon Hinnant(KWTX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man this morning admitted he killed a 5-year-old neighbor who was riding his bicycle in front of his home back in 2020.

Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to first degree murder in a Wilson County courtroom.

Prosecutors said they were seeking the death penalty against the 25-year-old man. Today’s plea deal takes the death penalty off the table.

Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike outside his dad’s home on Archers Road in Wilson when he was shot in the head. Hinnant’s mother said his two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot.

Family members said there was no “bad blood” with the neighbor and it was unclear why Sessoms shot the boy.

First degree murder carries an automatic life in prison sentence.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane made a "wheels up" landing this afternoon.
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd.
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
A family member looks over the damage from the Christmas Day fire.
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the...
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
earthquake
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?

Latest News

Deputies say the church was broken into last week.
Lenoir County deputies searching for man in breaking and entering of church
Habitat Giving
Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need
Pitt County to host Holiday Safety Fair
Pitt County to host annual Holiday Safety Fair
Mahogany Miller
Police searching again for missing Greenville teenager