Mt. Olive Pickle Drop canceled for possible thunderstorms

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time, the Mount Olive Pickle Drop event has been canceled.

The Mount Olive Pickle Drop has been an outdoor event at the University of Mount Olive where people came to welcome in the new year.

But Mount Olive Company Inc. tells WITN that this event must be canceled due to potential storms that night.

“We have closely monitored Saturday’s forecast for several days, and it has remained consistent, calling for rain for most of the day. And while the wet forecast would pose issues for setup, the call for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening pose an issue for safety,” said Lynn Williams, company spokesperson. “We made the decision this morning to cancel the Pickle Drop.”

While the live event will not be held, a compilation of previous New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop events will air on the company’s website at www.mtolivepickles.com from 6-7 p.m. on December 31.

