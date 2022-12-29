More than 200 stunned seat turtles were rescued

PINE KNOLL SHORES , N.C. (WITN) -More than 200 sea turtles were rescued in Eastern Carolina from cold stuns.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says it took in rescued sea turtles over the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather.

Sea turtle specialist, Michele Lamping, explained some of the signs of a stunned turtle.

“The signs of them are a sea turtle that is floating on the surface or washed up on the beach,” Lamping said. “They almost look like they’re not alive.”

Lamping says most stunned turtles are found in shallow water. She says these animals are usually fine in deeper water where it’s warmer.

The Pine Knoll Shores aquarium is taking care of 22 sea turtles.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility.

The Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.

Depending on how severe the stun is, it could take a turtle months to recover from a cold weather stun.

Before picking up a stunned sea turtle, experts encourage you to call the sea turtle-stranded hotline, at (252)-241-7367.

