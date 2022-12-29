Mega Millions to end 2022 with a chance at a $640 million jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents could end 2022 with a $640 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is highlighting the possibility of winning the Mega Millions jackpot as the year comes to a close. The winner will be able to choose between $640 million annuity paid over 29 years or a lump sum of $328.3 million.

They tell WITN that this is the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

“Winning a jackpot like that would be quite a way to end 2022,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “Holidays are a time for fun so play for fun. You only need one ticket to win a prize that would make 2023 a life-changing year.”

Players can buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

